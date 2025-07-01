Amit Bansal joins Glance as Senior VP and General Manager to lead Roposo

New Delhi: Consumer technology company Glance has appointed Amit Bansal as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Roposo, its AI-powered commerce platform designed to enable personalised, content-driven storefronts.

In his new role, Bansal will be responsible for scaling Roposo into an AI-led commerce ecosystem that combines content and community-led interactions. He will also collaborate with Glance and parent company InMobi’s broader global teams to support innovation and market development.

The appointment comes as Glance looks to expand its AI commerce capabilities through Glance AI, a platform that integrates generative AI, real-time content orchestration and visual intelligence. The company says the offering supports a discovery-led shopping experience that prioritises product exploration over intent-driven transactions.

“India is at an inflection point, and Glance is building what comes next,” said Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO, InMobi & Glance. “As content, AI, and commerce converge, a whole new paradigm of discovery-led shopping is emerging; one that’s immersive, intelligent, and deeply personal. Amit has a rare ability to build at scale with bold vision, and we’re excited to have him lead this pivotal next chapter for Roposo.”

Bansal has over 20 years of experience in India’s digital commerce sector. He previously founded and led Solv, a B2B commerce platform catering to micro, small and medium enterprises.

Earlier in his career, Bansal worked with Flipkart, Reliance Retail, and Ezmall, where he led various digital and retail initiatives focused on business scale and accessibility.

“Glance isn’t just building a product; it’s architecting a new digital economy,” said Amit Bansal, SVP & GM, Roposo. “We’re shifting from transactional commerce to a world where discovery, content and AI define how people shop and how entrepreneurs grow. Roposo has the potential to power millions of vibrant storefronts, and I’m excited to lead its journey in shaping the future of commerce.”