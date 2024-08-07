0

Marketing Digital

Amit Agarwal to oversee Amazon India ops as Manish Tiwary resigns

This comes as Amazon plans to invest $26 billion in India by 2030 amid a challenging regulatory environment

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Amazon India’s country head, Manish Tiwary, is resigning after eight years, with his departure set for October. 

This comes as Amazon plans to invest $26 billion in India by 2030 amid a challenging regulatory environment. 

Tiwary is leaving for another opportunity, and Amazon has not yet named a successor. 

Amit Agarwal, senior vice-president for emerging markets, will continue to oversee the India team. 

The company is also dealing with an antitrust investigation over alleged favoritism towards certain sellers, which it denies.

Manish Tiwary Amazon India resignation Country Head
