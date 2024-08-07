Amit Agarwal to oversee Amazon India ops as Manish Tiwary resigns

New Delhi: Amazon India’s country head, Manish Tiwary, is resigning after eight years, with his departure set for October.

This comes as Amazon plans to invest $26 billion in India by 2030 amid a challenging regulatory environment.

Tiwary is leaving for another opportunity, and Amazon has not yet named a successor.

Amit Agarwal, senior vice-president for emerging markets, will continue to oversee the India team.

The company is also dealing with an antitrust investigation over alleged favoritism towards certain sellers, which it denies.