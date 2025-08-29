Amit Agarwal joins Croma as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Croma has appointed Amit Agarwal as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

Agarwal, who previously held leadership positions at Google, Unilever, Viacom18 and GSK Consumer Healthcare, brings over two decades of experience in brand management, digital marketing, and business leadership. In his new position, he will also serve as Business Head for Croma’s Private Label and ZipCare divisions.

Reflecting on his move, Agarwal wrote on LinkedIn, “After an incredible year working with D2C startups, I’m thrilled to be returning to the corporate world. Excited to join Croma as Chief Marketing Officer and Business Head, Private Label and ZipCare. The Tata Group's values and purpose deeply resonate with me, and this role lets me bring together my experience in brand, digital, and business building to empower consumers in their electronics journey. Looking forward to this next chapter!”

Croma also welcomed him in a LinkedIn post: “We are excited to have Amit Agarwal join us as our new CMO and Business Head, Private Label and ZipCare. With his vast experience across global and Indian markets, we look forward to strengthening our consumer journey and building on the trust Croma has earned over the years.”





