Amit Adarkar steps down as CEO of Ipsos India; Suresh Ramalingam takes over

New Delhi: Ipsos India has announced a leadership transition with Amit Adarkar stepping down from his role as Chief Executive Officer after more than a decade at the helm. Suresh Ramalingam has been appointed as his successor and takes over with immediate effect.

Adarkar, who has led Ipsos India since 2010, said in a message to stakeholders, “After more than a decade of an enriching journey as CEO, I have decided to step down to pursue new interests and other professional challenges.”

He added, “I feel immense pride in what we have achieved together, strengthening Ipsos India’s position as a trusted partner and expanding our capabilities to serve your evolving needs.”

His successor, Suresh Ramalingam, previously served as Chief Client Officer for the APEC region at Ipsos, and prior to that, held the role of CEO for Southeast Asia. With experience across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, Ramalingam is expected to lead the next chapter of the firm’s operations in India.

Describing the transition, Adarkar said, “Suresh is a proven client-centric leader, deeply committed to innovation, collaboration, and delivering tangible business outcomes for clients.”

Ipsos stated that both Adarkar and Ramalingam are working closely to ensure a seamless handover.