AMFI becomes Silver Partner for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Delhi: The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has announced its partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as a Silver Partner for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Navneet Munot, Chairman of AMFI, remarked, “Our para-athletes exemplify the indomitable human spirit through their courage and tenacity. Their path to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games serves as a powerful testament to the idea that with determination, no obstacle is insurmountable and no dream unattainable. This partnership transcends mere collaboration; it is a tribute to every victory over adversity and every dream that soars high. AMFI takes immense pride in supporting these exceptional individuals, whose resilience and perseverance inspire us all to push our boundaries. We stand alongside them on this extraordinary journey, celebrating their unwavering commitment to representing our nation with pride and honor.”

Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI, commented, "The journey of our para-athletes is nothing short of inspiring. They epitomize the courage to dream, the strength to overcome, and the will to succeed against all odds. At AMFI, we are humbled to be a part of their journey and to witness their incredible stories unfold in Paris. This partnership with PCI for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is a tribute to their unwavering spirit and a celebration of every dream that takes flight. We are honored to support their journey and to stand by them as they showcase their resilience and determination on a global stage."

President PCI, Devendra Jhajharia, said, “We are delighted to see a huge interest from corporates in supporting our athletes, and it truly feels we have come a long way over the years. Our athletes made history in Tokyo with overall 19 medals. We are confident the contingent will perform even better in Paris and make the nation proud. It is an honour to have partnered with AMFI in this endeavour. We welcome them on board as we get ready together to celebrate and cheer our Indian heroes on their quest to conquer Paris.”

Neerav Tomar, Founder and Managing Director, IOS Sports and Entertainment, said "We are elated to support our Paralympics athletes via establishing a partnership between PCI and AMFI. Our Indian para athletes have already showcased their tremendous skills on the world's biggest stage, and have achieved numerous laurels and accolades over the years. To further their cause and to play a small role in ensuring their success means the world to us. We are thrilled to be a part of their journey and we wish them the best for the upcoming Games in Paris."