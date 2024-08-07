Amazon’s Kedar Ravangave joins Kotak Mahindra Bank as Marketing Head

New Delhi: Kedar Ravangave joined Kotak Mahindra Bank as head of marketing.

Previously, he was head- brand and category marketing at Amazon India for around a decade.

In his new role, he will work with Rohit Bhasin, who joined after Karthi Marshan's exit in late 2022.

Ravangave has 15 years of marketing and sales experience, including enhancing Amazon brands like Prime, Fashion, Fresh, Pay, and Specials.

He helped grow Amazon Prime in India, launched Amazon Fashion, and promoted Amazon Pay. He also developed the MPAM tool and created Studio CRICKET.

Ravangave previously also worked at Marico as Senior Brand Manager.