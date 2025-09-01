Amazon India promotes Anuradha Aggarwal to Director, Marketing and Growth

New Delhi: Anuradha Aggarwal has taken on the role of Director, Marketing and Growth at Amazon India, marking the latest step in her career in digital and consumer marketing.

In a LinkedIn post, Aggarwal said she was “excited to share that I have taken on a new charter to lead Marketing and Growth for Amazon India.”

Aggarwal has been with Amazon for over three years, most recently serving as Director, User Growth and Chief Marketing Officer at Amazon Pay from April 2022 to August 2025. She now steps into a role focused on customer-centred growth across the company’s operations in India.

Prior to joining Amazon, Aggarwal held senior marketing positions across a range of multinational companies. She served as Cluster Head for Kids, Infotainment and English channels at Star TV Network, overseeing P&L responsibility for 17 channels including National Geographic, Disney, Hungama, Star World and Star Movies. From 2015 to 2018, she was Chief Marketing Officer at Marico, and between 2014 and 2015, Marketing Director for the biscuits portfolio in the Asia Pacific region at Mondelēz International.

Earlier in her career, Aggarwal held senior brand and marketing roles at Vodafone India and Unilever, including managing category marketing and brand development projects in hair care, skincare, and consumer goods. Her experience spans digital marketing, brand communications, product innovation, and cross-functional leadership.

In her LinkedIn note, Aggarwal highlighted her focus on collaboration and growth, stating: “As I step into this new role, I look forward to building on that foundation, working with talented colleagues across Amazon worldwide, and continuing to focus on customer-centred growth.”