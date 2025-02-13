Amazon launches quick commerce pilot in Bengaluru, aiming for 10-minute deliveries

New Delhi: Amazon has officially entered the quick commerce fray in India by launching a pilot program in select areas of Bengaluru, promising to deliver goods in just 10 minutes.

Dubbed "Amazon Now," the service marks Amazon's latest move to compete in the fast-paced, burgeoning sector of ultra-fast deliveries.

With this, Amazon is stepping into a market already dominated by players like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto.

Amazon Now is initially focusing on daily essentials, including groceries. This pilot comes after Amazon has been testing the waters with its staff, transitioning from an internal beta phase to a public trial.

The service is a significant departure from Amazon Fresh, which offers grocery delivery within two hours.

According to a recent market analysis, quick commerce in India could see its market size increase sixfold between FY24 and FY27, reaching a total addressable market of $27 billion.

As Amazon ramps up its efforts, competitors in Bengaluru are already adjusting their strategies. Blinkit, for instance, has been expanding its dark store network, albeit at the cost of short-term margins, indicating the fierce competition in this sector.