Amazon India readies 'Tez' for quick commerce market entry

New Delhi: Amazon India is reportedly gearing up to launch its quick commerce service, codenamed 'Tez', by late December 2024 or early next year.

This move will see Amazon competing directly with established players in India's burgeoning quick commerce sector, including Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart.

The launch of 'Tez' signifies Amazon's first venture into the ultra-fast delivery market, focusing initially on groceries and daily essentials. The company has been actively preparing for this by establishing dark stores, managing inventory, and building a logistics network to support the service's promise of swift deliveries.

Amazon is also in the process of recruiting new talent specifically for this project, aiming to create a team to handle this new initiative. The exact branding for the service has not yet been finalised, with 'Tez' being a working title.

The quick commerce landscape in India has been growing rapidly, with the market projected to see significant expansion by 2030. Amazon's entry could intensify competition, potentially leading to quicker and more efficient services for consumers across the nation.

This strategic expansion is part of Amazon's broader efforts to strengthen its presence in the Indian market, where quick commerce has become a critical segment for e-commerce companies.