Amazon implements new product title requirements starting Jan 21

New Delhi: Amazon has announced significant changes to its product title policy, set to take effect on January 21, 2025. These changes are aimed at streamlining product listings across its vast marketplace, enhancing the shopping experience for customers by ensuring clarity and consistency in product titles.

Under the new policy, product titles on Amazon will be limited to a maximum of 200 characters, including spaces, for most product categories. This move is intended to combat the issue of overly lengthy titles that have been observed to decrease customer confidence and confuse shoppers.

Additionally, special characters such as !, $, ?, _, {, }, ^, ¬, and ¦ will no longer be permitted unless they are part of the brand name. This restriction aims to eliminate clutter and make titles more readable and professional.

Another key change involves the limitation on word repetition. Words within a title can only be used twice, with exceptions made for prepositions, articles, and conjunctions. This rule seeks to prevent keyword stuffing, a common SEO practice where sellers repeat keywords to artificially boost search visibility, which can compromise the customer shopping experience.

If sellers fail to act on these suggestions within the given timeframe, Amazon will automatically update the titles to meet the new standards, ensuring listings remain active throughout the process.

​​To help brands through this phase, NittyGritti, the catalogue optimisation platform, has built an AI-driven solution that instantly resolves non-compliance issues. Called ProLens Lite, the platform’s technology analyses existing product titles and automatically generates fully compliant and optimised titles in mere minutes.

Non-compliant listings risk reduced visibility, suppressed search rankings, and even complete removal from Amazon's marketplace. "The new Amazon title requirements present a significant challenge for sellers, especially those with large catalogues," said Nikita Bhargav, CEO of NittyGritti. "NittyGritti's AI-powered solution offers a fast, efficient, and effortless way to achieve compliance and maintain a strong presence on Amazon. We urge sellers to act now to avoid potential disruption to conversions.”

Founded by former Head of Customer Engagement at WPP GroupM, Anand Siva and former Amazonian, Nikita Bhargav, NittGritti is a content optimisation platform for catalogues online.