Amazon appoints Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi as Head of Amazon India Ads Marketing

New Delhi: Amazon has appointed Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi as Head of Amazon India Ads Marketing.

Gandhi shared the announcement through a LinkedIn post saying, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Amazon India Ads Marketing at Amazon!”

In her new role, Gandhi will lead the marketing and creative solutions for Amazon India Ads.

Previously, as reported by BestMediaInfo, she departed in May 2024 from Colgate-Palmolive after spending 16 years in the company.

She joined the company in 2008 as a Senior Manager and progressed steadily through the ranks, eventually assuming the role of Associate Director and Head of Integrated Marketing Communication and E-commerce Marketing at the FMCG major.

She held this position until October 2023.

Prior to her tenure at Colgate-Palmolive, she spent over nine years in media agencies including Madison Communications, Carat (Dentsu Aegis Network) and Starcom (Public Group).

Gandhi has 25+ years of experience in the media and marketing services industry.