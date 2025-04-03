Amazon and OnlyFans Founder join bid for TikTok

New Delhi: The deadline for the video platform TikTok to find a buyer is April 5, 2025. As the deadline is approaching companies such as Amazon and a consortium led by OnlyFans Founder Tim Stokely have joined the bidding process.

As per a report by Reuters, TikTok faces the risk of being banned in the United States and hence is seeking a non-Chinese buyer.

US officials have expressed concern over TikTok’s connection to China. However, the claims have been refuted by the platform and its owner ByteDance, the report said.

Trump administration officials will discuss the various options for TikTok in a meeting on Wednesday, the report added.

Startup Zoop, run by Stokely, has partnered with a cryptocurrency foundation to submit a late-stage plan to bid for TikTok, the two told Reuters on Wednesday.

The report added that a US administration official confirmed Amazon had sent a letter to Vice-President JD Vance and Department of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Amazon’s shares rose about 2% following news of the last-minute TikTok bid.