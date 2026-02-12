New Delhi: Amagi Media Labs reported a 30% year-on-year increase in revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, alongside a more than tenfold rise in adjusted EBITDA, according to its financial results for Q3 FY26 and the nine-month period.

The company said revenue for the nine-month period reached Rs 1,109 crore, while adjusted EBITDA rose to Rs 116 crore. Profit after tax for the period turned positive at Rs 37 crore. For the December quarter, revenue stood at Rs 404 crore, up 22% year-on-year, with adjusted EBITDA of Rs 58 crore and profit after tax of Rs 31 crore.

Amagi reported a cash balance of Rs 803.4 crore as of December 31, 2025, including investments and bank balances. The company said this would support ongoing operations and planned investments. It added that it continues to invest in its core platform and AI-enabled capabilities as part of its growth strategy.

Commenting on the results, Baskar Subramanian, Managing Director and CEO, said, “We delivered a strong quarter, with 22% revenue growth and meaningful profitability expansion. Our platform, connecting content providers, distributors, and advertisers, continues to compound, with leading indicators strengthening across the board. As revenue scaled, we saw operating leverage translate into improved Adjusted EBITDA and PAT performance."

Subramanian added, "As we look ahead, we remain focused on deepening customer integration, investing in AI-enabled capabilities through Amagi Intelligence, and maintaining capital discipline as we scale. We are building for the long term, and the investments we are making today in our platform, our people, and in AI are designed not just for the next quarter but for the coming years.”