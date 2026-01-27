New Delhi: Amagi Media Labs Limited on Wednesday announced the listing of its equity shares on the BSE and NSE, becoming the first cloud-native SaaS company offering end-to-end solutions across the broadcasting and streaming ecosystem to be listed on Indian stock exchanges.

The initial public offering opened on January 13 and closed on January 16, 2026, witnessing strong investor participation across categories, reflecting confidence in Amagi’s technology-led business model and long-term growth prospects.

Amagi is an AI-enabled end-to-end cloud platform in the video category, offering solutions spanning live production, content preparation, distribution and monetisation for the global broadcasting and streaming industry. The company is also the largest cloud-native software solution provider in cloud playout for the sector in terms of FY25 revenues.

Speaking at the listing ceremony, Baskar Subramanian, Co-Founder, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Amagi Media Labs Limited, said: “Amagi’s public listing is just the beginning. From a global cloud transformation standpoint, we are still in the very early stages—less than 10% of the media ecosystem has migrated to the cloud and 90% is yet to transform. At the same time, streaming has emerged as the single largest growth lever across the industry worldwide.”

Amagi plans to utilise Rs. 5,500.64 million from the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards technology and cloud infrastructure, funding inorganic growth through acquisitions, and general corporate purposes. The technology and cloud investments will be deployed in phases until FY28.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited (formerly known as IIFL Securities Limited), and Avendus Capital Private Limited acted as the Book Running Lead Managers to the public issue.

On the financial front, Amagi reported revenue from operations of Rs. 1,162.64 crore in FY25, registering a CAGR of 30.70 percent between FY23 and FY25. For the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, the company reported a profit of Rs. 6.47 crore on revenue of Rs. 704.82 crore.