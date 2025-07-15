Amagi appoints Sangeeta Chakraborty as Chief Revenue Officer

New Delhi: Cloud-based broadcast and streaming technology provider Amagi has appointed Sangeeta Chakraborty as its new Chief Revenue Officer. In this position, she will oversee the company’s global sales, customer success, marketing, services, and operations teams.

Chakraborty brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software, having held senior leadership roles at companies such as Miro, Okta, Checkr, SymphonyAI, Accela, and VMware. Her background spans both product-led and sales-led growth environments.

She previously held leadership roles at Miro, serving as Chief Customer Officer and later Chief Revenue Officer between 2021 and 2024. Her responsibilities spanned customer growth and commercial strategy during a period of global expansion for the company.

“Joining Amagi at this juncture is incredibly exciting. The media industry is undergoing a profound transformation, and Amagi stands at the forefront with its cloud technology innovation that is purpose-built for today’s video economy. From live production to monetisation, Amagi is powering critical workflows for the world’s top media brands. I look forward to working with our global teams and customers to unlock new growth opportunities, strengthen our market leadership, and deliver measurable value through innovation, scale, and trust,” said Sangeeta Chakraborty, Chief Revenue Officer, Amagi.

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chakraborty is a frequent speaker in the technology and SaaS space, with experience across sectors including financial services, healthcare, telecom, and government tech. She holds an MBA from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business and a B.Tech. in Computer Science from NIT Warangal.

Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and President, Global Business at Amagi, added, “Media companies around the world are accelerating their shift to cloud-native, AI-powered infrastructure. Sangeeta brings the leadership and customer-first mindset that will help us lead the next chapter of our global expansion and market leadership.”