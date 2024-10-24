ALTRD AND OWLED Media partner to launch virtual “Museum of Hair Fall” for WOW Skin Science

New Delhi: ALTRD, an AI powered solutions company, has partnered with OWLED Media to launch an interactive virtual experience, the "Museum of Hair Fall" for WOW Skin Science. This campaign promotes WOW’s Onion and Collagen hair care range through an immersive and gamified journey that educates users in an engaging manner.

The virtual museum offers a playful experience where users explore satirical exhibits on hair loss, imagining humorous scenarios such as what could have prevented famous figures like Van Gogh from losing their hair.

As visitors interact, they can "Click to be WOW’ed" to see virtual hair restoration, followed by a fun quiz with playful answers like "tears of joy" or "onion collagen”. Choosing the correct answer triggers a flood of heart emoji.

Gayatri Agrawal, Founder of ALTRD, said, “We wanted to create a fun, immersive experience that educates people about everyday hair loss caused by stress and damage. Our goal was to make the experience engaging and informative through gamification, while also showcasing how products like WOW's Onion and Collagen range can help address these issues in a light-hearted, interactive way."

Ayush Wadhwa, Founder, OWLED Media, said, “We aimed to create a virtual experience that not only entertains but also educates users about hair care in an engaging way. By blending creativity with technology, we have brought WOW Skin Science’s Onion and Collagen range to life in a truly unique format.”

Vanda Ferrao, Chief Marketing Officer, WOW Skin Science, added, “The ‘Museum of Hair Fall’ is a perfect blend of entertainment and education. We want our consumers to not only enjoy the experience but also understand how our Onion and Collagen range can significantly improve their hair health. This campaign further reflects our commitment to making hair care accessible, informative, and fun.”