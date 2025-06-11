Altimetrik appoints Gurvinder Sahni as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Altimetrik has appointed Gurvinder Sahni as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), as the company looks to strengthen its positioning in AI, data, and digital engineering. Sahni will report directly to CEO Raj Sundaresan.

Advertisment

Bringing over 20 years of experience in marketing and brand development, Sahni joins the firm following his most recent role as CMO at Persistent Systems. There, he was involved in guiding the company’s shift towards AI-led, platform-centric services, alongside efforts to improve brand visibility and expand industry partnerships.

Prior to that, Sahni held several leadership roles at Wipro, contributing to the firm’s growth initiatives and managing high-level engagements with organisations such as the World Economic Forum and NASSCOM, as well as multiple analyst and advisory groups, including Gartner, Forrester, and IDC.

Commenting on the appointment, Sundaresan said, “Gurvinder joins us at a defining moment as we scale Altimetrik’s market presence and double down on our AI-first strategy. His ability to translate complex narratives into compelling positioning, coupled with a strong execution mindset and deep industry relationships, will be instrumental in amplifying our differentiated approach.”

In his new role, Sahni will oversee global marketing and communications. His responsibilities will include refining the company’s brand positioning and accelerating go-to-market efforts across key sectors. His mandate includes focusing on clarity and simplicity in communicating enterprise AI offerings while highlighting Altimetrik’s capabilities in platform modernisation, cloud, data, and AI.

The appointment comes as enterprises face ongoing challenges in deploying AI at scale. According to the World Economic Forum, 74% of companies report difficulties in implementing AI across operations. Altimetrik has recently expanded its ecosystem partnerships, including collaborations with OpenAI, in line with its strategic focus on AI-first solutions.

“Altimetrik is doing something fundamentally different,” said Sahni. “The company’s engineering strength, agile, entrepreneurial culture, and proven Digital Business Methodology give it the credibility to be a true AI-first partner. I look forward to elevating the brand, building ecosystem momentum, and driving measurable business impact through AI-led modern marketing.”

Sahni holds an MBA from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Delhi University, specialising in accounting and economics.