Altair Media gets PR mandate for 72nd Miss World Festival

Mumbai: Mumbai-based Altair Media has been appointed by Miss World as the official Public Relations agency for the 72nd Miss World Festival, scheduled to take place in Telangana from May 7 to May 31, 2025. Bringing together participants from 140 nations, the festival is set to attract national and international media coverage.
A digital campaign and international media collaborations will enhance the state’s global presence, strengthening its reputation.
Julia Morley, CBE, Chairman and CEO of Miss World, said, “Altair Media’ professionalism and innovative approach were evident during the recent press conference in Telangana, where they coordinated media interactions and promotional activities. We are delighted to have them as our PR partner for the 72nd Miss World Festival.”
Ashwani Shukla, Founder of Altair Media, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration. “We are honored to be entrusted by Miss World as the official PR agency for this landmark event. The 72nd Miss World Festival is a platform that will position Telangana as a premier tourism and cultural destination. Our team is dedicated to executing a dynamic and impactful communication strategy that will not only celebrate the essence of the festival but also showcase.”