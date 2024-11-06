Alpino vs Marico: Delhi HC bars Alpino Health Foods from publishing ads disparaging oats

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has restrained Alpino Health Foods, prohibiting them from releasing any advertisements that demean or negatively depict oats.

This decision was made following a legal challenge by Marico, the company behind the popular "Saffola Oats" brand.

The ad in question:

The court, led by Justice Mini Pushkarna, responded to Marico's complaint that Alpino's marketing campaign was misleading by portraying oats as "lifeless, boring, and impossible to finish." This portrayal was seen as an attempt to discredit oats as a healthy food choice, thereby unfairly promoting Alpino’s alternative products.

The temporary restraining order prevents Alpino from disseminating these messages across any form of media, including social media and print, until the court makes a final decision. This move underscores the judiciary's role in regulating advertising to ensure it does not mislead consumers or unfairly tarnish the reputation of food categories.

Alpino Health Foods, which boasts celebrity endorsements from figures like Shilpa Shetty, has not yet commented on the court's ruling. The case will continue to be heard, with both companies presenting their full arguments in upcoming sessions.

The matter will now be heard on March 19.