Alpex Solar onboards Rahul Dravid as its first brand ambassador

New Delhi: Alpex Solar announced the onboarding of Indian cricketing legend Rahul Dravid as its first brand ambassador.

Dravid is a former captain and former Head coach of the Indian national cricket team. He is known for his adaptability and resilience across all cricketing formats.

Dravid's role as brand ambassador will involve endorsing Alpex Solar's initiatives to promote awareness about renewable energy and encourage the shift to solar power. His presence is expected to enhance the company's outreach, helping Alpex Solar connect with a broader audience, from environmentally conscious homeowners to large enterprises seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Dravid said, “I am happy to be a part of Alpex Solar's journey. What connects us is the company's strong vision for a sustainable future and its commitment to excellence over the past two decades. I look forward to this partnership and contributing to its vision”.

Ashwani Sehgal, Managing Director, Alpex Solar, said, “It is truly an honour to onboard Rahul Dravid as Alpex Solar’s first brand ambassador. His contribution to the cricketing world has been etched in gold. Still, more importantly, the humility, perseverance, and quality that he has displayed on and off the field serve as an example to generations and put him into a rare club of global sports legends. We are ecstatic to associate with him in our pursuit of emerging as the most dependable, well-rounded player in the rapidly evolving global solar landscape in the future”.