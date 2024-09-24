All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) appoints Branquila as exclusive brand agency

Delhi: All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), the governing body of pickleball in India, announced the appointment of Branquila Brand Ventures (BBV), as their exclusive brand agency in India.

Effective immediately, Branquila will manage its comprehensive brand and marketing mandate – Digital Marketing, Public Relations, Trade Marketing, Influencer Management and Creative.

Commenting on the appointment, Arvind Prabhoo, President - All India Pickleball Association, said, “As Pickleball moves into it’s next phase of growth, we’re excited to have Branquila on-board to help us navigate the positioning, placement and promotion of Pickleball in India.” He further added, “We plan to expand Pickleball’s reach and engagement across India, and in that, we look forward to the collaborative journey with Branquila to elevate the game to new heights.”

Sandeep Dahiya, Founder and CEO – Branquila Brand Ventures, said, “We are honoured to work with AIPA in promoting pickleball, a sport that has immense potential and appeal in India. AIPA team’s energy and belief in Pickleball is simply infectious, and we look forward to creating a unique and engaging brand presence that resonates with audiences nationwide, across platforms, driving growth and participation in the sport.”