All Delhi roads lead to the first-ever Lay’s food truck in TOI print ad

New Delhi: PepsiCo’s potato chips brand, Lay’s, has unveiled a print ad designed as a maze of Delhi’s roads, playfully capturing the spirit of the capital city, where all paths lead to the ultimate food destination of the season – the first-ever Lay’s Food Truck."

On December 19, readers of The Times of India were greeted with an advertisement that blended contemporary and cultural elements.

The map maze featured a mix of Delhi streets, culture and lingo that resonated deeply with the audience.

The carefully crafted visuals highlighted both the product and the values it embodies while evoking a sense of nostalgia and excitement.

Each winding road in the maze reflects the lively and chaotic charm of Delhi’s streets, while the centrepiece – the Lay’s Food Truck – symbolises the joy of exploring new flavours and celebrating togetherness.

The ad is a prelude to the launch of Lay’s Food Truck as it travels across Delhi this holiday season.

With its #WaysToLays concept, the food truck serves up innovative dishes inspired by Lay’s signature flavours