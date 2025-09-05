Alia Bhatt becomes Levi’s global brand ambassador

New Delhi: Levi’s® has announced the appointment of actor Alia Bhatt as its new global brand ambassador.

Bhatt joins the company at a time when women’s fashion is moving towards relaxed fits, wide legs and looser silhouettes, which are increasingly becoming everyday choices rather than seasonal trends.

Sharing her views on the association, Bhatt said, “For me, a pair of jeans is never just a pair of jeans, it’s something you live in and make your own. Our relationship with our denims is so personal, but in a way, it also connects us all. Across countries and across generations, denim is about celebrating who you really are. Levi’s® has always been at the heart of this global movement, and I’m thrilled to now be a part of it as their brand ambassador.”

The company said Bhatt represents a shift towards style-led relevance in its women’s portfolio. “Alia Bhatt’s influence transcends film and fashion; she shapes conversations,” said Hiren Gor, Managing Director, South Asia-Middle East and Africa, Levi Strauss and Co.

“As we grow our women’s portfolio and lead the shift towards expressive, style-led, comfort-first fits, Alia brings cultural credibility and style authority. Together, we’re reinforcing Levi’s® as the most relevant and desirable denim brand.”

Watch the campaign films: