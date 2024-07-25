0

ALDO partners with Barbie for limited-edition Dream House Collection

The Barbie x ALDO Collection was available for purchase from July 15, online and select stores at ALDO

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Delhi: ALDO has collaborated with Barbie for The Dream House Collection in partnership with Mattel. This limited-edition lineup, inspired by the '90s Barbie DreamHouse,’ features handbags and accessories.

The Barbie DreamHouse closet unveils translucent handbags adorned with a look featuring ‘B’ in sparkling stones in various patterns and textures in soft pastel hues.

The capsule features accessories including stereo bags and rhinestone-studded handbags in pink, aimed at embracing the denim-on-denim trend. 

The range includes cat-eye, vintage sunnies, along with Barbie-themed pins, hoops, silver bracelets and necklaces. 

