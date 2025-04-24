Alchemist Marketing & Talent Solutions appoints Chinar Joshi as Mainline Delhi Head

New Delhi: Alchemist Marketing and Talent Solutions has announced the appointment of Chinar Joshi as Mainline Delhi Head.

Joshi will spearhead the operations of the Mainline business in Delhi and also take charge of the Real Estate vertical for the region, working closely with senior leadership across national mandates.

Joshi has 20 years of experience across India and Southeast Asia in the advertising and marketing industry.

He has worked with brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Nokia Global, Johnson & Johnson, Friesland Campina, PETRONAS, Abbott, IKEA, and most recently, at Altertype Creative Ventures, where he managed client relationships with Raheja Group, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, and Citroën India.

“Joshi’s appointment marks a significant step in our growth journey,” said Manish Porwal, MD, Alchemist Marketing and Talent Solutions. “We are building a future-ready agency that combines creative agility with strategic depth. These transitions are not just about filling roles, they're about amplifying capability, vision, and culture at the same time. Our focus remains on building a people-first, performance-driven agency for the next era of growth.”

“I’m excited to be joining Alchemist at this inflexion point,” said Joshi. “The agency’s vision, its unique positioning across brand and talent solutions, and the energy of its leadership team were big draws. Delhi’s market potential is massive—especially in real estate—and I look forward to building on Alchemist’s momentum in the region.”