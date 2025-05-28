Alcatel re-enters Indian smartphone market, aims top 3 position by 2028

New Delhi: French technology brand Alcatel, after a seven-year hiatus, has re-entered India's smartphone market and looks to become one of the top three smartphone brands in the country within the next three years, a senior company official said.

Alcatel on Tuesday launched its V3 lineup of smartphones in India through Nxtcell India, which holds exclusive brand authorization for Alcatel in India and select international markets.

"India is a big market with multiple consumer segments. Our long-term goal for India is to be among the top three players in terms of market share in the next three years.

"Not only in smartphones, but we will also be building an integrated consumer tech ecosystem in India -- we will have multiple product categories," Nxtcell India Chief Business Officer Atul Vivek told news agency.

NxtCell India has partnered with Padget Electronics, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, to begin local production of Alcatel-branded devices in India. NxtCell has committed an initial investment of USD 30 million (about Rs 260 crore) to re-establish the French tech brand in the competitive Indian mobile phone market.

Alcatel's planned initial manufacturing capacity in India is about 2 million units per year. While production currently targets the domestic market, the company aims to expand to nearby regions such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the MENA region.

Depending on market response, Nxtcell plans to establish its own manufacturing facilities in India within the next few years.

"Nxtcell India will soon commence in-house manufacturing, reinforcing our commitment to local innovation and aligning with the government's 'Made in India' initiative," Vivek said.

The V3 lineup features Alcatel's patented NXTPAPER display technology and stylus integration in the mid-price segment. The series includes the V3 Ultra, V3 Pro, and V3 Classic models, which will be available starting June 2, 2025, on Flipkart.