Akash Iyer leaves Netflix India after nearly seven years

New Delhi: Akash Iyer, who was part of the marketing team for films and series at Netflix India, has announced his departure in a recent Linkedin post, from the streaming platform after nearly seven years.

Reflecting on his journey, Iyer wrote in a LinkedIn post, “I remember my first day at Netflix like it was yesterday. I walked into a country strategy refresh at the APAC HQ, not understanding a word of what was being said, and then placed a bet that I wouldn’t last three months. Six years and eight months later I can confidently say, I still don’t understand those words.”

Iyer joined Netflix in December 2018 as Brand and Editorial Manager, where he managed consumer-facing social media platforms for documentaries, stand-up comedy, drama series and other content properties. He later held the role of Social Marketing, Platform Lead, before being elevated to Marketing Manager for films and series in March 2023.

In his post, Iyer said, “It’s hard to put into words what Netflix has meant to me, not just as a workplace, but as a formative chapter in my life. It’s where I learned to crawl, walk, and run, surrounded by some of the smartest, and most inspiring people. And while it’s incredibly bittersweet, it’s time to jump.”

Prior to Netflix, Iyer worked at BuzzFeed India as Senior Producer, where he developed AV editorial strategies for YouTube, and earlier at Sportskeeda, where he led the video content team. He also had brief stints at The Glitch and RR Donnelley.