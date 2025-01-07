Akasa Air elevates CMO Belson Coutinho to COO role

New Delhi: Akasa Air has appointed its Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Belson Coutinho to the Chief Operating Officer role.

Coutinho brings over two decades of experience in the aviation industry to his new position.

Before joining Akasa, he was the CMO at VFS Global.

Prior to that, Coutinho spent over 24 years at Jet Airways, holding various marketing roles, with his last position being Senior Vice President of Marketing, e-commerce and innovations, Loyalty, and Voice of Guest.

In his new capacity, Coutinho will be responsible for overseeing critical operational functions such as inflight services, airport services, maintenance and engineering, flight operations, and operational excellence. Additionally, he will head the Akasa Air Learning Academy, focusing on talent development and operational training.

Commenting on the appointment, Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Akasa Air, stated, "We are delighted to have Belson step into the role of Akasa Air’s Chief Operating Officer. Belson's passion for brand building, service excellence, training, technology, processes, employee centricity, and a sharp focus on cost leadership equips him to bring tremendous value to his new role. We are confident that under his leadership, we will continue to enhance our operational efficiency, deliver on our values of service excellence, and make significant strides towards achieving our vision of becoming a world-class airline."