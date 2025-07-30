Ajmera Realty appoints Trusha Seth as General Manager, Group Marketing

New Delhi: Ajmera Realty and Infra India has appointed Trusha Seth as General Manager, Group Marketing. In this role, Seth will oversee marketing strategy, campaigns, and communication across the group.

With over 18 years of experience in the real estate, retail, and hospitality sectors, Seth has worked with companies including Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and Viceroy Properties.

At SPRE and SD Corp, she was responsible for the marketing of projects in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. Prior to that, at Viceroy Properties, she worked on initiatives focused on enhancing brand visibility and driving sales.

At Ajmera Realty, her responsibilities will include brand strategy, customer engagement, digital transformation, and group-level marketing communications. The company noted that her appointment comes at a time when it is looking to evolve its brand positioning and strengthen presence in key markets.

Speaking on the development, Dhaval Ajmera, Director, Corporate Affairs, Ajmera Group, said, "We are at a significant phase in our growth journey, and are pleased to welcome Trusha Seth on-board. Her expertise will play a key role in strengthening the brand narrative and shaping a robust, agile marketing strategy that aligns with today’s rapidly evolving marketing dynamics. We are confident of this association and the impact-driven results it will garner in best interests of Ajmera Realty.”

Commenting on her appointment, Seth said, “It’s an honour to be a part of a legacy brand that has played an integral role in defining Mumbai’s real estate landscape. As the market continues to evolve, there lies an immense opportunity to curate meaningful and relatable customer-centric narratives that resonate across audiences and platforms, in turn driving sales and brand recall value of Ajmera Realty.

I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive integrated marketing strategies that not only elevate the brand but also deliver real business impact.”