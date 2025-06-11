Ajit Singh Kaunsal joins New Media Holding as VP and Head of Marketing

New Delhi: Ajit Singh Kaunsal has been appointed vice president and head of marketing at New Media Holding. He announced the move via a LinkedIn post.

Advertisment

Watch the post:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/ajit-singh-kaunsal_im-happy-to-share-that-im-starting-a-new-activity-7337791187405176832-qdlj?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAAE2AOTgBn0vYz5hmPtTErd_F73CBQXbMPXg

Kaunsal has over 15 years of experience in digital marketing and audience development. Prior to this, at MX Player, he helped to expand the platform’s content and services and worked on several original shows and campaigns.

Before that, he held marketing and analytics roles at Sony Pictures Networks India, TAM Media Research, Harapa International and more.