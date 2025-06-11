Advertisment

Marketing

Ajit Singh Kaunsal joins New Media Holding as VP and Head of Marketing

With 15+ years in digital marketing, Kaunsal joins New Media Holding after leading key initiatives at MX Player and holding roles at Sony Pictures Networks and TAM Media

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
New Delhi: Ajit Singh Kaunsal has been appointed vice president and head of marketing at New Media Holding. He announced the move via a LinkedIn post.

Watch the post:

Kaunsal has over 15 years of experience in digital marketing and audience development. Prior to this, at MX Player, he helped to expand the platform’s content and services and worked on several original shows and campaigns. 

Before that, he held marketing and analytics roles at Sony Pictures Networks India, TAM Media Research, Harapa International and more.

