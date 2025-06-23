Ajay Devgn rejoins Prayag India as brand ambassador for new campaign

New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn has returned as the brand ambassador for Prayag India, a manufacturer of sanitaryware and plumbing solutions. His renewed association coincides with the launch of the brand’s latest pan-India campaign titled “Prayag Ghar Banaye Shaandar.”

Devgn’s previous association with Prayag included the campaign “Prayag Quality Bemisal, Likh Ke Le Lo,” which featured the actor in a series of advertisements that gained traction for their simple messaging and wide appeal.

Speaking about the new partnership, Nitin Aggarwal, CEO of Prayag India, said, “Having Ajay Devgn back as the face of Prayag is a moment of great pride. We are delighted to welcome Ajay Devgn back into the Prayag family. His authenticity and enduring appeal across generations make him a natural fit for our brand. Our previous campaign together was not just commercially successful; it became culturally significant. With this new chapter, we are excited to deepen that bond with consumers. This partnership is not just about celebrity partnership; it’s about shared values and long-term connection.”

Ajay Devgn also commented on the renewed association, “It’s always fulfilling to associate with a brand that stands for something real. I’m pleased to be joining hands once again with Prayag, a brand that has consistently delivered on its promise of quality and innovation. Over the years, Prayag has earned its place in countless Indian homes, not just because of its products, but because of the trust it has built with its customers. The ‘Likh Ke Le Lo’ campaign was something I truly believed in, and it was heartening to see how strongly it resonated with people. I’m glad to return and carry this story forward in a meaningful way, and I look forward to being part of this exciting new journey with ‘Prayag Ghar Banaye Shaandar’, a campaign that reflects the soul of Indian homes and the trust behind them.”