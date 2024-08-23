Ajax Engineering appoints Gautam Eunny as CMO

Delhi: Ajax Engineering has announced the appointment of Gautam Eunny as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

He has an experience spanning 25 years across multiple domains such as Business Development, Strategy, Operations, B2B Sales and Marketing.

Eunny’s professional journey includes tenures at Pidilite Industries, Lafarge India, and Larsen & Toubro. Prior to joining AJAX, he was associated with Pidilite Industries as the Senior Vice-President, Large User Business.

In his new role at AJAX Engineering, Eunny will be responsible for spearheading marketing strategies, driving business development, and enhancing the company's market presence.

Commenting on the appointment, Shubhabrata Saha, Managing Director and CEO at AJAX Engineering, said, “We are glad to welcome Gautam to our executive leadership team. His exceptional track record in strengthening brand presence and innovative approach to market dynamics will be pivotal as we navigate our next phase of growth. Gautam's strategic insights and leadership expertise will significantly enhance our customer engagement and help drive operational excellence.”

Joseph Peeris, Chief People Officer and Corporate Affairs at Ajax Engineering, added, “Gautam's exceptional track record and his exposure to markets makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that his leadership will drive our marketing efforts to new heights.”

Expressing his enthusiasm on the appointment, Eunny commented, “I am honored to join AJAX Engineering and look forward to contributing to its success. With a commitment to cultivating a culture of innovation and growth, I look forward to work alongside a highly talented and dedicated team to drive ahead market strategies and enhance our brand presence. Together, we will focus on leveraging cutting-edge marketing techniques and insights to unlock new opportunities and elevate AJAX’s position in the industry.”