Airtel’s sales and marketing expenses up 9.2% YoY to Rs 2,965.9 cr in Q1FY26

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel reported a 9.21% on-year increase in sales and marketing expenses. As per the stock exchange filings, the company reported the consolidated sales and marketing expenses at Rs 2,965.9 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2025, up from Rs 2,715.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Sequentially, the telco behemoth registered a minor jump of 1.02% in the sales and marketing expenses. In the quarter ending March 31, 2025, the company spent Rs 2935.9 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 49,462.6 crore in Q1FY26, rising 30.5% on-year. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the revenue stood at Rs 38,506.4 crore.

The revenue performance was attributed to a strong rebound in India and Africa in reported currency. The company reported a 21.6% on-year growth in the mobile services provided by the telecom player in India. The continued strong adoption of smartphone customers was the primary driver of this growth.

Notably, the digital TV revenues decreased 1.8% on-year, the company highlighted in a statement. This is despite the company launching new entertainment packs for its prepaid customers, offering access to over 25 leading OTT platforms, including Netflix, Zee5, Sony Liv and many more.

Commenting on the results, Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman & MD, Bharti Airtel, said, “Our India revenue, including Passive Infrastructure Services, increased by 2.3% sequentially. Africa reported solid performance with 6.7% growth in constant currency.

India Mobile business recorded a sequential growth of 2.9%, driven by continued focus on portfolio premiumisation and an additional day in the quarter. We added ~4 million smartphone data customers and maintained an industry-leading Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of Rs. 250 for Q1FY26.

Airtel said that its homes business reported solid performance with a lifetime high quarterly net addition of 939K, resulting in a sequential revenue growth of 7.6%. “Our IPTV expansion is ramping up well with strong acceptance from customers as it delivers superior experience and convenience.”

Airtel Business's revenue decline reflects the full impact of the portfolio restructuring undertaken last year. The underlying growth trajectory remains steady at a sequential growth of 2.0 % with continued improvement in the funnel and orderbook.

Airtel stated, “Our digital network across India and Africa now serves over 600 million customers. This is a testament to our passion for connecting customers through sustained investments and superior customer experience.

Our balance sheet continues to demonstrate strength, supported by solid cash flow generation and disciplined capital allocation.”