Airtel partners with Blinkit to deliver SIM cards

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has announced a partnership with Blinkit, for the delivery of SIM cards to its customers within ten minutes.

The services are live in 16 cities in the country, with plans to add more cities and towns over a period of time.

SIM cards will be delivered to the customers at a convenience fee of Rs 49.

Post the delivery of the SIM card, customers can activate the number using an activation process through Aadhaar-based KYC authentication.

Customers will have the option to choose from postpaid and prepaid plans or trigger an MNP for porting into the Airtel network.

To streamline the process, customers can access the online link and view the activation video.

Additionally, for all such activations, all Airtel customers have the option to access the help centre through the Airtel Thanks App.

New customers can contact support by calling 9810012345 if they require help. Post-delivery of the SIM card, it will be mandatory for customers to activate the SIM within a 15-day window.

Siddharth Sharma, CEO – Connected Homes and Director of Marketing, Bharti Airtel, said, “Simplifying customer lives is central to everything we do at Airtel. Today we are thrilled to partner with Blinkit for 10-minute SIM card delivery to customers’ homes across 16 cities and in due course of time we plan to expand this partnership to additional cities.”

Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO, Blinkit, said, “To save customers time and hassle, we’ve collaborated with Airtel to deliver SIM cards directly to customers in select cities, with delivery in just 10 minutes. Blinkit takes care of the delivery, while Airtel makes it easy for customers to complete self-KYC, activate their SIM, and choose between prepaid or postpaid plans. Customers can also opt for number portability, all at their convenience.”

In the initial phase of this launch, the SIM delivery service will be available across 16 major cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Bhopal, Indore, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.