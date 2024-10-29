Airtel names DTH CEO Siddharth Sharma as Director, Marketing & CEO of Connected Homes

New Delhi: Siddharth Sharma, the CEO of DTH business at Bharti Airtel, will step into the roles of Director, Marketing and CEO of Connected Homes.

Pushpinder Gujral, serving as CEO of Upper North, will replace Sharma as the new CEO and Director of Airtel DTH.

Sharma joined Bharti Airtel in 2005 as a Product Manager for Postpaid. Following a series of promotions over the years, he became the Senior Vice-President of Marketing and Head of the Postpaid Business in 2013. He later left for a two-year stint at Singtel.

After spending two years at Singtel, where he led mobile marketing and analytics, Sharma returned to Airtel in 2019 as CEO for the Kolkata and West Bengal region.

In October 2023, he was elevated to his current role as CEO of the DTH Business.

Before joining Airtel, Sharma gained experience at BPL Mobile and Jet Airways.

Gujral has been with Bharti Airtel since 2021, serving as the CEO for Upper North.

Before joining Airtel, he spent 15 years at Vi in various roles, starting as the Marketing Head in 2007 and ultimately rising to the position of Director of Consumer Business.

Prior to his tenure at Vodafone, Gujral was the General Manager of Marketing at Philips Lighting.