Airbnb appoints Rebecca Van Dyck as CMO, Hiroki Asai becomes CXO

New Delhi: Airbnb has announced senior leadership changes within its marketing and experience teams as the company shifts towards offering services and experiences beyond accommodation.

Rebecca Van Dyck, who has previously held senior roles at Meta, Apple, and Wieden + Kennedy, has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). She had been consulting for the company earlier this year. In her new position, Van Dyck will oversee Airbnb’s Marketing, Research, and Creative teams. According to the company, her team will be integrated into product development from the outset. She will report directly to Hiroki Asai.

Asai, who has served as Airbnb’s Global Head of Marketing since 2020, has been appointed the company’s first-ever Chief Experience Officer (CXO). His new role expands his responsibilities to formally encompass the end-to-end experience for both guests and hosts, continuing his oversight of the Marketing, Design, Product, and Community teams, and allowing him to engage more deeply with the company’s product roadmap.

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky informed employees of the leadership changes via email. On Dyck’s appointment, Chesky wrote, “I’ve actually been trying to get Becca to join Airbnb since I first met her in 2012. This 13-year journey has been the longest recruiting process of my career. We’re in the midst of a major transformation as a company—Airbnb is now more than a place to stay.”

Commenting on Asai’s expanded role, Chesky said, “With Becca joining, Hiroki will have the space to go even deeper on our roadmap. Hiroki’s role is to look out for our hosts and guests and their experience. It’s what he’s been doing for the last few years, but this change will give him more space to formally focus on it.”

Dyck also commented on her appointment, “As a lifelong traveller, I have personally experienced how Airbnb has changed the way we travel. As a marketer, I have always admired how the Airbnb team has created such a well-known and loved brand. I’m delighted to work with Brian, Hiroki, and the outstanding Marketing, Creative, and Research teams to tell the story of Airbnb’s exciting new chapter with the world.”

Dyck brings over 30 years of marketing experience to the role. Her previous positions include Chief Operating Officer at Meta Reality Labs, Chief Marketing Officer for AR/VR at Meta, Senior Director of Marketing at Apple, and Global Account Director at Wieden + Kennedy, where she worked with Nike.