Air India blacks out social media in mourning after tragic Ahmedabad plane crash

New Delhi: Air India has darkened its social media presence, changing profile pictures and headers to solid black across platforms like X, in a somber gesture following the tragic crash of Flight AI171 near Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew en route to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff at 1:38 p.m. on Thursday, plunging into the Meghaninagar area.

The airline’s official X handle confirmed the incident, stating, “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle.”

While symbolic, the gesture plays a significant role in shaping public perception, portraying the airline as empathetic, responsive, and aware of its responsibility during national tragedies.

In a sector where brand perception is closely tied to safety, transparency, and crisis management, such gestures, though subtle, signal a shift toward a more human-centric tone. It echoes what many global carriers have done in the past during crises, helping maintain public trust while formal investigations are underway.

However, the brand’s next steps—how it handles communication, transparency around investigation findings, and support to affected families—will play a far greater role in determining its long-term reputation.

The post noted that the flight carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, among others. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is among the passengers, according to reports from India Today and other outlets.

The aircraft slammed into a doctors’ hostel at BJ Medical College, causing extensive damage and raising concerns about additional casualties on the ground. Visuals circulating online showed thick black smoke rising from the crash site, with charred wreckage scattered across the area.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported that the flight, under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, issued a distress call before losing contact. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash, with officials already on-site gathering data.