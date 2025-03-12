Agilitas onboards Samarpita Samaddar as Communications Lead

New Delhi: Agilitas, a sportswear company, has roped in Samarpita Samaddar as Communications Lead. In her new role, she will lead the brand and corporate communications alongside PR-led campaigns for the company.



Samaddar was previously worked as the Communications Director, India and Southeast Asia at Bumble Inc., where she led the app’s communications strategies and campaigns for almost four years, working as the company’s spokesperson in India.



She has also worked with film studios including Zee Studios and Eros International where she worked on film campaigns like Bajirao Mastani, Newton, Aligarh, Dhadak, Ki&Ka, Kesari, among others.



Samaddar has 14 years of experience with brands in sectors including consumer technology, entertainment, arts, lifestyle, sports, and others.

In a LinkedIn post, Samaddar shared about her role saying, “Super excited to share that I’ll be leading brand and corporate communications at Agilitas in my new role! Building a pathbreaking journey for and telling the story of India’s fastest growing end-to-end, agile, futuristic, consumer-focused sportswear company is a rare opportunity, and I’m all geared up to go! I’m thrilled to help revolutionise India’s sports, fitness and fashion landscape, working closely with visionaries and an incredibly talented team.”