After Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor makes her move to LinkedIn

New Delhi: After building a strong presence on Instagram, celebrities are increasingly exploring LinkedIn, using the professional network as a space to share their entrepreneurial ventures and business journeys. Shraddha Kapoor recently joined the platform and posted a candid account of her experiences co-founding the jewellery brand Palmonas.

In her post, Kapoor reflected on moving beyond her acting career into entrepreneurship, describing the process as both exciting and intimidating. She shared how she and her co-founders introduced the concept of demi-fine jewellery in India, a category that was largely new, and how they relied on belief rather than a predefined playbook to grow the venture.

Kapoor also revealed that Palmonas recently closed a Series A fundraise. Rather than focusing on financial numbers, she emphasised the brand’s philosophy of steady improvement and building trust with customers. She highlighted the importance of offering a tangible experience in stores, allowing customers to see and try jewellery firsthand, alongside digital offerings.

Looking ahead, Kapoor noted plans to expand the brand’s retail presence with 100 stores across India over the next year, while also introducing products such as lab-grown diamonds and 9kt gold. She invited her audience to suggest potential locations for new stores, reflecting a participative approach to growth.