Adobe appoints Lara Balazs as CMO and EVP, Global Marketing

New Delhi: Adobe announced the appointment of Lara Balazs as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Executive Vice-President, Global Marketing, reporting directly to CEO Shantanu Narayen.

Balazs previously served as CMO and General Manager, Strategic Partner Group at financial software and services leader Intuit.

Balazs will lead the Global Marketing Organization responsible for Adobe’s renowned brand, Adobe.com, the company’s industry-leading events, campaigns, communications, social media and its best-in-class media operations and marketing insights.

“We’re delighted to welcome Lara Balazs to lead Adobe’s Global Marketing Organisation,” said Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO, Adobe. “As Adobe continues to deliver industry-leading product innovations across content creation and digital marketing, Lara’s unique experience across B2C and B2B industries and deep insights as an Adobe customer will help us engage our growing universe of users more effectively while expanding Adobe's brand reach and impact."

Balazs’ marketing career spans key leadership roles at brands such as Amazon, Visa and Nike.

Balazs holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Pre-Law from the University of Washington and a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.