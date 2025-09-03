Adobe appoints Ben Goodman as President of Asia Pacific and Digital Experience Japan

New Delhi: Adobe has appointed Ben Goodman as President of its Asia Pacific (APAC) operations and Digital Experience (DX) business in Japan. In his new role, Goodman will oversee Adobe’s business across APAC and lead the Digital Experience division in Japan, reporting to Stephen Frieder, Chief Revenue Officer of Adobe Enterprise.

“Ben’s leadership experience aligns perfectly with Adobe’s ambitions in APAC and Japan. He brings a strong vision for growth, a strong record of delivering customer value and a proven history of building successful teams across this diverse region,” said Frieder.

Goodman brings more than 20 years of experience leading teams across APAC and Japan, having driven transformation at multiple multinational and regional organisations. He joins Adobe from Okta, where he served for three years as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan, overseeing the company’s regional operations and growth strategy. This marks Goodman’s return to Adobe, having previously held the position of Managing Director of Digital Experience Sales in APAC in 2019 and 2020.

“APAC and Japan are emerging leaders in adopting and scaling innovation like AI, and businesses are looking to seize this opportunity to deliver highly relevant and engaging customer experiences. I am energised at the opportunity to foster Adobe’s collaboration with our customers and partners to drive experience-centric growth,” said Goodman.