Admatazz wins digital marketing mandate for global autocare brand Kelvinn

The mandate win followed by a multi-agency pitch, will see Admatazz managing social media, influencer marketing, performance marketing and campaign management for Kelvinn

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Mumbai: Admatazz, the Mumbai-based marketing agency, has secured the end-to-end digital-marketing mandate for Kelvinn, the global autocare brand and a part of the Elvi Group. The win follows a contested multi-agency pitch.

As part of the mandate, Admatazz will handle social media platforms, influencer marketing,performance marketing and campaign management.

Yash Chandiramani

Speaking on the account win, Yash Chandiramani, Founder and Chief Strategist at Admatazz, said, “Over the past eight years, Admatazz has built deep expertise in automotive and autocare marketing. We’ll apply that experience, grounded in audience insights and data-driven media planning, to help Kelvinn achieve its growth goals”.

Subodh Nair

Subodh Nair, DGM - National Retail Marketing, said, “A cohesive digital strategy is essential to reach today’s autocare consumers. Partnering with an agency that understands our category and modern marketing gives us the clarity and focus we need to strengthen Kelvinn’s presence worldwide.”

