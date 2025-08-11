Admatazz invests in performance marketing agency ScaleSale

New Delhi: Creative marketing group Admatazz has announced a strategic partnership and investment in ScaleSale, a performance marketing agency founded by Aryan Mirchandani. The arrangement is intended to expand Admatazz’s media capabilities and broaden its service offering.

ScaleSale will continue to operate independently under the new partnership. Admatazz stated that this is its first collaboration in building a network of specialised agencies.

“This is a natural evolution of how Admatazz intends to grow in the digital marketing space in India and globally,” said Yash Chandiramani, Founder and Chief Strategist, Admatazz.

“At Admatazz, we’ve always believed in blending creativity with accountability guided by a science-backed approach to problem-solving. Aryan’s performance mindset aligns seamlessly with our philosophy. With ScaleSale’s performance-driven mindset and deep media expertise, we now have a partner that strengthens our ability to deliver full-funnel digital solutions from strategy to outcomes. While they will continue to operate independently, this collaboration strengthens our performance team, enables us to scale smarter and drive even greater impact for our clients.”

Aryan Mirchandani, Founder of ScaleSale, said, “ScaleSale was built on the principles of performance, precision, and evidence. Partnering with Admatazz connects us with a creative powerhouse that operates with the same evidence based approach. We are excited to scale faster, innovate more, and deliver integrated campaigns that outperform expectations.”