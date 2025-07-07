Aditya Mangla appointed CEO of Zomato’s food delivery business

New Delhi: Eternal, the parent company of Zomato, announced on July 6, 2025, that Aditya Mangla has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its food ordering and delivery business for a two-year term, effective immediately.

Mangla succeeds Rakesh Ranjan, who completed his two-year tenure as CEO and ceased to be designated as Senior Management Personnel (SMP) as of July 6, 2025, though he will continue in an advisory role.

Mangla, who joined Eternal in March 2021, has held key leadership roles, including Head of Product, Head of Supply, and Head of Customer Experience.

Prior to Eternal, Mangla held senior roles in product, marketing, and P&L management across tech-driven startups.

He holds a master’s degree in Information Networking from Carnegie Mellon University, a management degree from the Indian School of Business (where he was a Torchbearer Awardee), and an undergraduate engineering degree in IT from Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology.