Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance’s Jaimit Doshi joins Lenskart as CEO, Hustlr

Delhi: Jaimit Doshi has joined Lenskart as global head of marketing and CEO of Hustlr. He updated this on his LinkedIn post.

On September 2, Jaimit Doshi had announced that he had stepped down from his position as the Chief Marketing, Digital, and Technology Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, after nearly 5 years.

Doshi joined Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance in March 2020 as the Chief Digital and Marketing Officer and was promoted in October 2022 to oversee technology, in addition to his existing responsibilities.

With over 23 years of experience in financial services, Doshi has a strong background in various sectors, including banking, wealth management, securities, and fintech.

Before his tenure at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, he held roles at Kotak Securities, where he was the Executive Vice-President in charge of marketing, products, platforms, and customer service. He has also worked with CoverFox.com and Kotak Mahindra Bank, among other companies.