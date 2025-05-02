Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands names Ashish Dikshit as MD, Vishak Kumar as CEO

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail said its Managing Director Ashish Dikshit, has been appointed as Managing Director of the demerged entity Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands in addition to his current position.

The board of directors of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands at its meeting held on Thursday has approved the appointment of Ashish Dikshit as Managing Director, in addition to his current position as Managing Director of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Further, the Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands board also approved the appointment of Vishak Kumar as Deputy Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, it added.

Their appointments are with effect from May 1, 2025, subject to the regulatory and other necessary approvals, the filing said.

Dikshit has over 30 years of experience in diverse roles across industries and functions. He started his career at Asian Paints before moving to Madura Fashion and Lifestyle, where he worked in its various functions, ranging from sales, brand management, supply chain and sourcing over 15 years, the filing said.

He was appointed President of its Lifestyle (MFL) Business in 2007 and went on to become its CEO in 2012. In February 2018, he took over as the Managing Director of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

He is an alumnus of IIT-Madras (Electrical Engineering), IIM-Bangalore (MBA) and Harvard Business School (Advanced Management Program).

Kumar was CEO of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (MFL), a business unit of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

He joined the Madura business in 1995 as a management trainee. During his 30-year-long stint, he has worked across functions and occupied various roles in sales, marketing and retail, the filing said.

Prior to his stint as CEO of Madura, he was the CEO of Aditya Birla Retail, where he was instrumental in transforming the 'More' Supermarket and Hypermarket business, it added.