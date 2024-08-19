Aditya Birla Group unveils new brand positioning: “A Force for Good”

New Delhi: The Aditya Birla Group has announced a shift in its brand positioning.

The Aditya Birla Group’s brand positioning has evolved over time. Initially, it focused on “Taking India to the World,” followed by “Big in Your Life.” Now, in 2024 the brand has repositioned itself as “Force for Good,” emphasising its purpose.

Pronounced as "A Force for Good," the positioning attempts to highlight the company's vision of a world in which wealth, social welfare, and environmental care go hand in hand.

Hoping to strengthen its position as a force for good, the group prepares for the next stage of its expansion, which includes minimising its environmental impact, empowering communities, and promoting inclusive growth—values that are deeply ingrained in the group's history.

As the group embarked on significant international expansion, it was during this phase when the first positioning emerged, “Taking India to the World.” This positioning helped the group establish itself as a global brand, showcasing India’s business prowess to overseas audiences.

The group’s various businesses operated under individual brand identities.

Moving ahead and fast-forwarding to 2016, the Group introduced the “Big in Your Life” campaign, marking a significant shift as the Group expanded into B2C sectors alongside its B2B presence. Through advertisements, the campaign highlighted how Aditya Birla Group’s products and services impacted multiple aspects of consumers’ lives.

Commenting on the same, the company’s chairman mentioned that this philosophy has remained constant throughout the group's evolution, despite the company expanding its global footprint and diversifying its portfolio.

The Group is now writing its next chapter with a new brand positioning that goes beyond business metrics. It is deeply rooted in the Group’s purpose and showcases its longitudinal impact across diverse businesses.

With the long-term thinking of providing greater value to its shareholders, the group intends to use its scale, resources, and leadership to create better outcomes for all stakeholders, including employees, consumers, partners, and investors.