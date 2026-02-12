New Delhi: Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality (ABNAH), the hospitality division of the Aditya Birla Group, has entered into a partnership with Denmark-based café brand Joe & The Juice to bring the international chain to India. The collaboration represents the group’s entry into scalable food service formats as part of its broader portfolio of consumer brands across occasions and price points.

The Danish café brand will join ABNAH’s existing mix of international and home-grown food service brands, including Yauatcha, Hakkasan, Nara Thai, CinCin, Ode, Waarsa and Supa San. The first flagship Joe & The Juice store is expected to open in the second half of 2026.

Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director at Aditya Birla Management Corporation and founder of ABNAH, said, “India is at an inflection point of consumption, led by structural tailwinds of rising discretionary spending, favourable demographics and premiumisation. The Aditya Birla Group has been expanding across diverse consumer businesses including fashion and lifestyle, food services, jewellery, paints, and digital-first brands.

Anchored in deep insights, category understanding, and operational efficiencies, the Group is well placed to build, and scale differentiated brands for India’s aspiring consumers. We believe that Joe & The Juice is uniquely positioned at the convergence of health, convenience, and experience. It squarely fits into our strategy for the hospitality business and sets a strong foundation for scalable formats.”

Thomas Noroxe, CEO of Joe & The Juice, added, “We view India as a pivotal market in our long-term growth strategy and are proud to partner with the Aditya Birla Group on this journey. This marks Joe & The Juice’s first true strategic entry in Asia - into a market experiencing rapid development, with consumer preferences evolving quickly, particularly towards premium and health-focused offerings.

With the Aditya Birla Group’s strong operational capabilities and proven track record in building and operating premium lifestyle brands, we have an ideal platform to launch and scale Joe & The Juice. At Joe & The Juice, our core philosophy has always been about pushing the envelope - spreading the benefits of health, wellness and community.”

Joe & The Juice was advised by Ambit Capital.