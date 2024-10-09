Aditi Anand moves on from L’Oréal Professionnel

New Delhi: Aditi Anand has stepped down from the role of General Manager and Head of Marketing at L’Oréal Professionnel.

She announced the development on LinkedIn.

Anand joined L’Oréal Professionnel in December 2022.

Before L’Oréal Professionnel, she was associated with The Coca-Cola Company for over one year as Head- Creative Strategy for the Brand Coca-Cola (India and Southwest Asia).

Prior to Coca-Cola, Anand was the Head- Brand, Media and Digital Marketing at HMD Global for over four years starting February 2017, Head of Marketing (YU Mobiles), Micromax Informatics starting April 2015 and Senior Marketing Manager- Lifestyle and Home, Flipkart Internet for over one year starting January 2014.

She was also associated with Bharti Airtel for over six years starting June 2007, during which she served as Senior Brand Manager, Brand Manager- DTH and mCommerce, Assistant Brand Manager- BTL and Trade Marketing and Young Leader- Customer Insights and Marketing Research.