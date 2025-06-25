adda52 refreshes brand identity with ‘Game On’ tagline

New Delhi: Online poker platform adda52 has introduced a new tagline, ‘Game On’, as part of a wider brand refresh that reflects shifts in the way poker is perceived and played in India. The rebranding follows consumer insights drawn from both online and offline poker communities and aims to align with the changing mindset of players, particularly around strategy, competition, and mental agility.

The campaign and design revamp were conceptualised with creative agency And And Brand Partners. Rajesh Minocha, Co-Founder, commented, “‘Game On’ reflects the evolving spirit of poker, one that values skill over luck, strategy over uncertainty, and challenges over complacency.

The refreshed identity retains adda52’s signature red, intended to symbolise energy, passion, and focus. The update also highlights the brand’s dual-format poker approach, offering both digital and on-ground experiences.

According to Joydeep Mukherjee, Chief Marketing Officer at Deltatech Gaming, “Game On, not only reflects who we are and what we stand for, but also the mindset and attitude of our players, ones who are strategic, self-assured and ambitious. With this positioning, we aim to inspire both seasoned and aspiring poker players, including entrepreneurs, working professionals, businessmen and the top minds of the country, to experience the game of poker with adda52. Our goal is to create a brand experience that embodies this ambition at every touchpoint and reinforces poker as a pursuit of skill, purpose, and identity. We’re building not just recall, but relevance.”